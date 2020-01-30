MEET THE LOCALS: Coffee and a carefree childhood

Occupation: Barista/vocal tutor

Age: 18

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

If I could change one thing about the world, I’d eliminate greed. Greed is at the core of a multitude of our world’s issues and complications and, as long as it outweighs compassion, there will always be suffering.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

That you are the most powerful when you are your most authentic self.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are, and why?

I’d be 18. No matter how mature I think I am, you grow through experience. How much experience could I really have at 18?

If happiness were the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Working in a job where I was able to help people in need. Personally, I love working with children, so to me, working in orphanages would make me rich.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

One of my favourite childhood memories would simply be running carefree with my siblings around our neighbourhood. There was always so much fun to be had. I never quite understood why it made my mother so uncomfortable to hear her nine, six and four-year-olds screaming out to other homes from the streets in the hope that other kids might come out and play. I guess what makes it so special was the simplicity and joy of being a child.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Of all the sounds, I think my favourite is the sound of rain falling on the roof of a house. It’s so peaceful.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

1820. If you have ever had the pleasure of reading a Jane Austen novel, you will understand why it is that I would love to travel back in time to the Regency era. Just to experience the type of lifestyle Austen describes in her books (minus the plagues).

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My grandmother and mother, the strongest women I know and, although it seems to be a fairly generic response, Martin Luther King, Jr. I admire his strength and solidarity in his faith and what he believed.