LOCAL FACE: Rebecca Smith with her mother Joanne Lucht.
MEET THE LOCALS: Coriander? I would ban it

Contributed
16th Jan 2020 3:30 PM

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them. This week’s resident is:

Name: Rebecca Smith.

Occupation: Self-employed.

Age: 30ish.

Marital status: Under contract.

Children: One.

What is one thing you would change about the world?

Eliminate human greed.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Raising my daughter to be a thoughtful, kind and generous person.

Rebecca Smith and her daughter Ella Brayshaw.
If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

Ban the use and sale of coriander.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Go with your gut instinct, it’s usually right.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?

23. Not sure why, it must have been a fabulous year for me.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I’d choose something creative, perhaps photography.

What is your best childhood memory?

Taking three months off school and travelling around Australia with my family.

Business owner Rebecca Smith.
What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain!!!

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I would go back and spend more time with my grandparents.

Who are the three people you most admire, dead or living?

Queen Elizabeth II, Steve Irwin and my partner for his love and commitment to our family.

