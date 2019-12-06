MEET THE LOCALS: Encouraging other people

Welcome to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them.

This week’s resident is:

Name: Sean Lawton

Occupation: Local Government

Age: 21

Marital status: Single

What is one thing you would change in the world?

The amount of hatred. We live in a world where people are taught to think one way and they grow up living a life of negativity, it takes more effort to be horrible person then to be a happy one.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Well since I haven’t done much in my life, I would say moving out on my own and loving it! Being able to live the way I want and have my place styled the way I want, no offence mum.

If you ruled the world what laws would you make?

I would obviously make semiautomatic guns illegal – the average person off the street without a credible reason to need a gun will not be allowed to buy one. Marijuana to be legalised, I do believe that it helps people that have illnesses such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease and PTSD.

Your best advice?

Don’t waste half of your life caring about what people think about you, you are your own boss and you’re the only person who’s thoughts matter.

How old would you be if you didn’t know your age?

I feel like I would be 32 as I act just slightly older than what I am. When I should be out with friends getting messy, I am on the couch with a hot milo watching Grey’s Anatomy. Plus I probably will get arthritis pretty early in my life, so that will be fun to look forward too.

If happiness was the currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

A stylist. Being able to give someone a fierce look and for them to love it would bring me so much joy. I want everyone looking good as hell and feeling good as hell.

What is your best childhood memory?

When my family and I would camp at Fraser Island for the Christmas holidays – I love looking back at the videos and photos we have on our old cam corder, just being happy and careless. It takes me back and hits me in the feels.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

I have two favourite sounds – 1. The sound of waves, just laying on the beach under a shady tree with my eyes closed and just the sound of the waves crashing down – gives me life! And 2. The sound of rain on rooftops, it is just so peaceful to me and fills me with joy!

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I would love to be taken back to the 80’s/90’s, I love the music from back then, the style is just fun and the movies that came out then too are great – it just seems like cool decades to live in.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Kim Kardashian, I know everyone has the mixed emotions of her but she has found her niche and has created an empire for her family, she is a boss. Lizzo, I think she sends a great message to her fans with body positivity and with loving yourself. Obviously, my mother, yes she gets on my nerves but I get on hers so that’s fine. She is such a selfless woman and will do anything for me, even my friends you know what even a stranger, she’s amazing!