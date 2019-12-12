MEET THE LOCALS: Enjoy a day at the races

Richard Turnbull with his wife Krystal and son Toby.

Name: Richard Turnbull (Nugget)

Occupation: Underground miner

Age: 38

Marital status: Married

Children: One son

What is one thing you would change in the world?

People to be more genuine and loyal and be more considerate of others.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Meeting my wife Krystal and my son Toby.

If you were prime minister or ruled the world what laws would you make?

Ensure workers get treated properly by large multinational corporations.

RACING ENTHUSIAST: Richard Turnbull.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

From my grandmother: Your best friend is your pocket. No one wants you when you’re broke.

How old would you be if you didn’t know your age?

I would be 28. I was 18 until I was 28-years-old.

If happiness was the currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Chain smoking and bookmaking at the races.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Playing cricket at Kempson Boys House in Longreach in summer.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

The sound of a big day at the racetrack.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

To start school again. I failed everything from not trying. I learnt to add up gambling on horses.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Bob Hawke, TJ Smith, Paul Gallen.