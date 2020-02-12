MEET THE LOCALS: Everyone should eat cake

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them.

This week’s resident is: Cassie Watene

Occupation: Self taught cake decorator/baker at Cas’ Cakery

Age: 31

Marital status: Married for nearly 12 years

Children: Four little ratbags

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

More kindness and acceptance.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Raising four children with my hubby! And my business.

Cassie Watene with her four children.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

That’s an interesting question … everyone must have a cupcake at least once a week! Cause cake makes you happy!

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Live in the moment, tomorrow is not promised.

How old are you at heart, and why?

29 – it’s all downhill after 30.

If happiness were the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Shopping!!!

Cassie is a mum of four and small business owner.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Camping with my family in Tasmania and swimming in the river in summer and barbecues with family.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

My children laughing.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I’d be 21, when I had my first child, so I could live it all over again and relish in that newborn stage a little longer! They really do grow so fast!

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My nan (passed away in 2018) she was full of life and wit. My mother, she raised six kids and is still semi sane! My husband Jared, the most loyal and caring man I’ve ever met.