MEET THE LOCALS: Living life to the fullest

Name: Teagan Arnold

Occupation: Stay at home mum

Age: 28

Marital status: Married

Children: 1

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

For there to be less hate and more empathy in the world.

Emerald resident Teagan Arnold.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Becoming a mother. My son brings so much happiness to my life.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

To end poverty. To ensure everyone gets an education and access to healthcare.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

To always stand up for yourself.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?

Some days my pain levels definitely make me feel elderly.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Something to do with watching sport and reading books.

Emerald resident Teagan Arnold with her son Oliver.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Time spent outside with my family. Whether it was kicking the footy or throwing the netball or getting to go fishing or to the racecourse.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

The Tiger Army singing the Richmond song after a win at the MCG.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I would love to experience my wedding day again. It was one of the best days of my life and went by so quick.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Elizabeth I, Dustin Martin and Michelle Payne.