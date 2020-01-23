MEET THE LOCALS: She’s living the dream

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them. This week’s resident is:

Name: Danielle Fisher

Occupation: Photographer

Age: 45

Marital status: Partner

C hildren: Two step children

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

That people look out for others more. We have become quite a selfish society where everyone is out for themselves. I loved the community feel of when I grew up – people have lost that but I am slowly seeing this change in some areas.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Helping pound animals find new homes through CQPR. Best thing I have ever done in my life. It is so rewarding, but can be heartbreaking at the same time. I have been photographing cats and dogs for nearly six years for CQPR and seeing the happy adoption stories warms my heart.

Danielle Fisher when she was four years old.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

Jail time for people who physically abuse animals and a lifetime ban from having any animals. Grinds my gears! Oh, and a fair tax system for everyone!!!

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Treat people how you wish to be treated – thanks Nan!

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

28 – I loved that time in my life, plus that is what my mind keeps telling me…..but I am reasonably happy being my age now as I have finally found my true soulmate in life and I know who I am as a person. Time is just going too fast though.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

DOGS … anything to do with DOGS … I am actually living out this dream taking photos of dogs for CQPR and for families with pets … it’s amazing! Fills me with joy and I just love the different personalities of each dog. My neighbours must think I am a crazy lady with all the noises I make to get the dogs attention!

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Living and growing up in Bega on the far south coast of NSW. We had the best life and it was safe. Everyone looked out for you. I also had the best friend a girl could ever have, who to this day I am still best friends with. We would go to the beach, the river – such a beautiful area, which has recently had a really tough time due to the fires.

Danielle and her mother made the front page of the Bega District News, 45 years ago for being the first baby of the year.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

New puppy sounds, without a doubt!

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I think I would have loved to have lived in the 50s and 60s – the fashions, the class! But just with modern food instead of devilled eggs and pigs in blankets! But definitely Australia. Best country on the planet!

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Kelly Brown – a dear friend and Amazing Photographer who has built her photography business from a small at home studio to an internationally renowned photographer who travels all over the world.

My best friend Michelle – She has had so much adversity in her life and yet is still the most amazing, happy person.

My Nan Beryl – She was an amazing lady and she dedicated her life to helping others and I hope that she is proud to see what I have achieved with my volunteer work with CQPR!