INSPIRING: Teak Powell teaches children her love of music.
MEET THE LOCALS: Star singer says ‘Dream big’

Contributed
5th Mar 2020 3:30 PM

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them. This week’s resident is Tameaka Powell.

Occupation: Musician

Age: 34

Marital status: Married

Children: 3

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I’m a bit old school. I’d like the world to slow down a little and take things back to how they used to be.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Being my age, I have many great accomplishments and it’s hard to highlight just one. But I’ll go with my most recent accomplishments - creating an album to be released over the next months and releasing my first single off the album, Eight Seconds.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Dream big. I believe that you can accomplish any dream with hard work, determination and patience, so you should always dream big.

How old are you at heart, and why?

I’m defiantly a young 34.

If happiness were the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I’m already doing what I love for work. I’m thankful for a supportive community that allows me to teach my love of music to children.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

My favourite childhood memory is running around on the family farm. This memory is special to me because the farm has since been sold. It was handed down through generations. I spent a lot of time learning about the land and a lot of musical roots were discovered on that farm.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Probably a Tom Petty concert. I always wanted to see Tom Petty live, but unfortunately will never get the opportunity.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Keith Urban.

