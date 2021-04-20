Meet the passionate journalist behind CQ News

Since 1937, Central Queensland News has always been along for the ride, documenting the highs and lows of the lives that have shaped the region into what it is today.

Just like you, we have survived massive technological change and witnessed an information revolution, and adapted with it.

How you access your newspaper has changed in ways unimaginable only a few years ago. But the fundamental obligation between the news outlet and the people it lives for – its readers – has not changed.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence or employ reporters in real communities, CQ News is written by real people living in the same areas as its readers.

We love Central Queensland just as much as you do. We shop at the same grocery stores, cheer for the same sporting teams, celebrate the same triumphs.

So as we move to our new home on the Courier Mail website we want to take the opportunity to reintroduce the dedicated and passionate journalists living and working right here in Central Queensland.

Kristen Booth is the face of CQ News and lives locally in Emerald.

Kristen began her journalism career writing for CQ News, where she has remained for about four years.

As a journalist in a regional community, she covers a range of topics from business, court and crime to sport and community news, agriculture, and everything in between.

Bright and decorated vehicles travelled down the streets of Emerald on April 3 as part of the 2021 Central Highlands Easter Sunflower street parade. Reporter Kristen Booth was there to cover the annual event.

She completed a short stint writing for the Sunshine Coast Daily before returning to Central Queensland to serve the regional communities.

While covering all things news, she enjoys getting to know the people in the communities in which she works and exploring all that the region has to offer.

Kristen spends a lot of time on the road, travelling between the region’s towns such as Moranbah, Clermont, Blackwater, Bluff, Springsure, Dysart and everywhere in between.

She also works closely with The Morning Bulletin team in Rockhampton, where regional editor Melanie Plane is based, and with the Daily Mercury in Mackay.

For more than 80 years the people of Central Queensland have woken up to CQ News, and we are entrusted to continue this conversation with our loyal readers.

Harmony Grace Veale was the first baby born at Emerald Hospital in 2021. She was born at 5.55am on January 1, weighing 4.15kg. Harmony is the daughter of Cassandra Wilkins and Tony Veale and sister to Cody, 17, and Madison, 12. CQ News reporter Kristen Booth was there to capture the special milestone.

You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered, break the stories people don’t want told and hold authority to account.

Whether it’s covering the latest agriculture or mining project, or the heated debate of an election hopeful, you can trust our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. And it will never be contrary to what we know to be the facts.

Our news will always be from the heart and delivered with consideration and conscience.

CQ News lives for the Central Queensland region and its people. It always has and it always will.

Steven McLaughin, Senior Medical Officer at Emerald Hospital, was one of the first frontline and healthcare workers in Emerald to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on March 24, 2021, as part of phase 1a. Reporter Kristen Booth was there to capture the moment.

But just as committed as we are to you, so too are our journalist colleagues across Queensland who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know. And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to this site gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to the Courier Mail.

In the coming days, CQ News finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of the Courier Mail. The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach and other great features.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

We’re committed to bringing you a premium user-friendly digital news experience where you can easily find your favourite content – which is why all content from the CQ News website will be found on the Courier Mail website, bringing all your local, state, and national news in one convenient location.

We are not abandoning local journalism, we are reinventing it – customers will still get the same great stories delivered by our region’s journalists across local news, sport, community, business, real estate and much more, on one digital website.