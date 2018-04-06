Meet your 2018 Queen

THE excitement and reality of her position hit home on Saturday, when Dakotah Davis was crowned 2018 Central Highlands Sunflower Queen.

After many fundraising efforts and hours in the community, Miss Davis took the stage at Pioneer Park with the title bestowed upon her by 2017 Sunflower Queen Anna Rixon.

Although she was the only entrant in the 2018 Sunflower Queen Quest, Miss Davis said it was still just as exciting when she was announced.

"It was really exciting. There has been heaps of preparation coming up to the day, and for it to finally be here was just awesome,” she said.

As part of her duties as Queen, Miss Davis will be required to attend the Manitoba Sunflower Festival in Altona, Canada in July, which will also be her first overseas holiday.

"I'm really, really excited to go to Canada, obviously,” she said.

"I've never been overseas before so it's going to be really exciting.

"But honestly, I'm just as excited to get out there and attend community events, representing the region and getting to know more people in the community.”

Miss Davis wanted to extend a big thank you to the Junior Princess entrants for all of their help throughout the quest, who said "I couldn't have done it without them”.

Aside from the crowning, her favourite part of the Sunflower Festival was the street parade.

"It was awesome. Going in the parade and seeing the kids and the whole community come together and get involved,” she said,

"There was definitely some good looking floats.”

Sunflower Festival committee member Melanie McMaster said she would like to see a few more nominations in the Queen Quest next year.

For those interested in nominating or wanting more information on the 2019 Queen Quest, email cheastersunflowerfestival@ hotmail.com or visit their Facebook page, 'Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival' for nomination forms.