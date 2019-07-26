Meeting of minds

KNOWLEDGE PURSUIT: Aneel Dewan, teacher at Emerald SHS, is keen to be a part of an internationally renowned physics program.

KNOWLEDGE PURSUIT: Aneel Dewan, teacher at Emerald SHS, is keen to be a part of an internationally renowned physics program. Aaron Goodwin

AN EMERALD teacher is heading to Switzerland to take part in a world-leading scientific program.

Emerald State High School's Science Head of Department Aneel Dewan will soon be participating in the Particle Physics Professional Development at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN in Geneva Switzerland.

Over two weeks, Mr Dewan will take part in lectures, workshops and on-site visits to facilities leading the world in particle physics research, alongside representatives from some of the world's most prominent universities, including the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and Helsinki Institute of Physics.

After being short-listed following his application to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Mr Dewan is the only Australian in this program among 48 participants from 39 different countries.

"Many schools have not been teaching these types of topics,” Mr Dewan said. "That's because it wasn't compulsory in the syllabus.

"Now we are moving to the new syllabus and the new syllabus warrants schools to teach particle physics.

"It will be a good thing for my school and the schools that I look after in the region.”

Mr Dewan also works for the Queensland Curriculum & Assessment Authority (QCAA) and is the District Review Panel Chair for Physics.

"Essentially I deal with the 24 schools in the Rockhampton region that do physics,” Mr Dewan said. "I have 10 panellists supporting me in that role which is all about quality assurance.

"That's another place where I can share my experiences, knowledge and skills along with the blend of young and experiences teachers in this region.”

Mr Dewan is chomping at the bit to get going.

"Of course I am excited about my visit to CERN but, more importantly, I look forward to visiting the LHC (Large Hadron Collider),” Mr Dewan said.

"It is in this machine that particles are made to collide at nearly the speed of light.

"These collisions helped scientists discover the elusive Higgs Boson.”

The program will take place from August 4-17.