Aussies flex T20 muscles to demoralise Poms

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry proved an irresistible pairing.
Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry proved an irresistible pairing.
by PA

AUSTRALIA has tuned up for the T20 tri-series decider against England in the best possible fashion, thrashing the same opponents in their final round game in Mumbai.

Scheduled to play each other for the title on Saturday, Australia dealt the Poms a psychological blow with a crushing eight-wicket win.

England had already booked its place in the T20 final and beaten Australia previously in the tournament, but never looked like making it three straight victories on Wednesday local time.

Star opener Danielle Wyatt, who smashed a career-best 124 off just 64 balls on Sunday against India, was dismissed for six in the first over and England never recovered.

Alice Davidson-Richards top-scored with 24 from as many deliveries in her first international innings but England could only limp to 96 all out in 17.4 overs.

The wickets were shared around for Australia, but Delissa Kimmince finished with the best figures of 3-20 from her four overs.

Australia was wobbling at 2-12 in reply but captain Meg Lanning took 21 from Danielle Hazell's first over to settle any nerves.

Lanning finished with 41 from just 28 balls and Ellyse Perry smashed 47 off 32 deliveries as Australia coasted to victory with 8.3 overs to spare.

The sides will meet again on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium, with England getting the chance to rebuild its  confidence beforehand against India in the final group match on Thursday.

Topics:  australia cricket danielle wyatt ellyse perry meg lanning t20 tri-series

