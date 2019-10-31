Meg Ryan dumps famous fiance

IT'S reportedly over for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp.

The on-again, off-again couple of eight years have called off their engagement, Us Weekly reports.

"She'd had enough and ended (their engagement)," a source told the publication. "She has no regrets."

Rumours of a break-up started swirling when the You've Got Mail star, 57, was spotted in Los Angeles without her engagement ring. Ryan announced her engagementto the Hurts So Good crooner, 68, on Instagram in November 2018 with a napkin illustration captioned, "ENGAGED!"

In August, Ryan said she was in no rush to marry the rocker but they were still set to wed.

"Yes, I'm going to get married at some point," America's Sweetheart told InStyle. "But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace."

Mellencamp and Ryan spotted on the street in 2013. Picture: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

The pair started dating in 2011, then broke up in 2014 because of the distance - she lives in New York and his home base is in Indiana - before getting back together again in July 2017, as Page Six first reported.

During their break-up, Mellencamp famously said Ryan "hates me to death".

This would have been be the fourth marriage for Jack & Diane rocker Mellencamp, who was previously married to Elaine Irwin, Victoria Granucci and Priscilla Esterline. He shares Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star daughter Teddi Mellencamp with Granucci.

Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid, and they have a 27-year-old son, Jack.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission