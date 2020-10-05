MEGA GALLERY: All the action from King of Capricorn

Jake Williams tears up the track at the King of Capricorn at Six Mile Raceway on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

MOTOCROSS: Todd Waters set Six Mile Raceway alight on his way to being crowned the King of Capricorn at the weekend.

The Husqvarna rider bagged a healthy share of the $20,000 prize purse on offer at the inaugural event, run by the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club.

As well as taking out the feature race, Waters won both the MX1 and MX2 classes.

The King of Capricorn attracted a host of the country’s leading pro racers, hungry for competition after their national series was cancelled due to COVID-19.

There was also racing in seven junior and seven senior classes, with total entries for the two days topping 300.

Waters was not the only competitor to claim a title at the weekend.

Mackay’s Jackson Camilleri was crowned prince, Taylah McCutcheon queen and Brooke Ball princess.

Todd Waters and Levi Rogers riding high at the weekend’s King of Capricorn. Photo: Jann Houley

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said it was a fantastic weekend, and the feedback from riders and spectators was all positive.

“It was unbelievable. The whole thing was mind-blowing,” she said.

“The racing was incredible, and we would have had easily 2000 people out here each day.

“Everyone wants it to happen again next year, we’ll just have to see how we can work it into the national race calendar.”

Seven pro racers handed out encouragement awards to a rider in each of the junior classes, with Waters giving his to Yeppoon’s Isaac Brady who finished third overall in 65cc (10 to under-12 years).

Yeppoon's Isaac Brady received an encouragement award from pro racer and King of Capricorn winner Todd Waters.

Dark said the King of Capricorn was a great opportunity for the region’s local motocross talent to rub shoulders with some of the sport’s elite.

A highlight for her was Saturday’s SuperPole in which 10 qualifiers each did a hot lap.

Kirk Gibbs won it in a time of 1:34.203, reaching a top speed of 61.145kmh.

Dark said the King of Capricorn feature race delivered some fantastic racing, as the top 40 riders were whittled down to 12 for the final showdown.

Waters beat home Gibbs and Aaron Tanti, with Jai Walker and Jay Wilson rounding out the top five.

