Mega prize packs to raise funds for bushfire victims

Emerald parents Jared and Cassie Watene are leading a fundraising initiative for victims of the Australian bush fire crisis.

TIME is running out to be in with a chance to win one of 20 mega prize packs, with a combined worth of more than $13,000, to raise money for bushfire victims.

Emerald mum and business owner Cassie Watene launched the fundraising initiative last month as a way to support people and animals who have been affected by the fires across the country.

She put a call out on social media, and within 24 hours she had countless messages and donations from businesses across the Central Highlands who wanted to get involved.

The mother-of-four has received more than $13,000 worth of donated prizes from about 74 businesses in Emerald, Springsure, the Gemfields and through online support.

Mrs Watene will be hosting a free family fun day on Saturday, February 8 at the Emerald Botanic Gardens to continue to raise money and to thank the community for their support.

“We’ve raised just under $4,500 so far and that’s not including anything from over 16 businesses that will continue selling tickets until I collect them at the end of the week,” she said.

The day will start from 8.30am, where people will have their last chance to purchase tickets before winners are drawn by the Emerald Fire Department at 10am.

There will be a jumping castle and face painting, a sausage sizzle fundraiser with all money raised going directly to the cause.

Mrs Watene said classic cars would be on display and possibly some emergency service vehicles to check out.

“We are looking forward to seeing it all come together and see the community supporting those Aussies who have lost so much,” she said.

“I think everyone coming along will show just how great a community we have to support those who may not even be related to us by showing the Aussie spirit.”

After combining all the donations Mrs Watene has created 20 prize packs filled with vouchers, beauty products, tools, homewares and much more.

All proceeds raised from the raffle and the family fun day will be split between Wires wildlife rescue organisation and Australia Red Cross on behalf of the Central Highlands community.

Fundraising tickets cost $5 each and can be purchased at a range of businesses throughout the week including Highland Homewares, Emerald Office Supplies, Suncorp, as well as through the Cas’ Cakery Facebook page which shows a full list of businesses involved.

“Thank you to all those who have supported this appeal thus far, I really appreciate it,” Mrs Watene said.