Megan Daniels stands for second council term

COUNCILLOR Megan Daniels has a vision of prosperity.

In it, the Central Highlands is a place in which people want to live and raise families, as Cr Daniels is doing.

“I grew up in the Central Highlands and am now raising my family here,” she said.

“Who I am means that every day I walk in the shoes of young working families, and I understand their aspirations and concerns.”

Cr Daniels has announced she will stand again in the Central Highlands Regional Council March elections. She grew up on a cattle property northeast of Capella and runs an agricultural business near Comet.

Economic development is Cr Daniel’s passion and, since her 2016 election, she has developed an understanding of the region’s tourism sector, having joined the council’s tourism advisory panel.

“In addition to my qualification area of agriculture, tourism is a local industry sector I champion and is worth around $230 million annually to the Central Highlands economy,” she said.

“I want to see this sector grow to its full potential, as every community regardless of it size can benefit from tourism.”

Cr Daniels believes that government in the Central Highlands has a larger part to play on top of its traditional role of maintaining utilities.

She said it needed to advocate at the state and federal levels to aid in planning for and developing the region.

“The Central Highlands is a big region with large and small townships and rural and remote communities, and making true headway in the areas I know the community feels passionate about takes time.

“A lot of progress has been made in the last four years with the implementation of the Central Highlands Youth Strategy, refurbishment of ageing park facilities, and a focus on libraries and the environment, just to name a few things – but there is still more to do.”

And, with the experience of one term now under her belt, Cr Daniels expects to be an even more effective advocate for the Central Highlands.

“My commitment to the region has been one of the driving forces for me over the last four years,” she said.

“That is why I am committed to building on what has been achieved and I have learned.

“I still feel there is more to achieve and more I can contribute to the whole of the Central Highlands.”