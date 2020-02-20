Meghan, Harry ‘kicked out of Palace’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will forfeit their office in Buckingham Palace in April amid orders from the Queen.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said the couple would be represented by their UK foundation team following their decision last month to step down as senior royals.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

The couple will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, according to The Independent.

According to the spokesperson, the couple will continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year, with Prince Harry set to retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader.

It came as the Queen ordered Prince Harry and Meghan to drop their "Sussex Royal" label.

It is a major blow for the couple, which has spent tens of thousands of dollars on a Sussex Royal website and trademark

Prince Harry and Meghan will have to find a new brand after lengthy talks with the Queen and senior officials means the couple can reportedly no longer use the Sussex Royal name.

The couple has been forced to sack 15 staff members due to the closure of their Buckingham Palace office and their move to Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan have trademarked the Sussex Royal stamp on a number of items from pencils to socks since June as they move towards becoming "financially independent".

The couple will regularly be in the UK over the coming months.

Prince Harry will be at the Invictus Games on February 28 and at Silverstone with racing driver Lewis Hamilton on March 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan will both be at the Endeavour Fund awards on March 5.