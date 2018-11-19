Meghan ‘bombards’ aides with texts

Meghan Markle has taken a different approach to dealing with Palace staff, according to insiders. Photo: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Pregnant Meghan Markle has rocked the Royal Family since marrying Prince Harry with early mornings and daring fashion choices, insiders claim.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have "ripped up the rule book" when it comes to the Royals - including bombarding her aides with texts, reports The Sun.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Meghan starts her day at 5am and discusses ideas with staff on how to shape her role.

Meghan is carving out a role for herself. Photo: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

She messages them up to seven times a day with requests and has been conducting a number of "undercover" meetings, an insider claims.

The Sun revealed earlier this month how Meghan and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, have clashed over the treatment of staff.

A royal insider said: "Meghan can be difficult.

"She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment.

"However, there's a different degree of respect in the royal household and Kate has always been very careful about how she has acted around staff."

As well as her work ethic, the former actress is understood to have raised eyebrows at the Palace with her more daring fashion choices.

The same insider told The Sun how the Queen was forced to intervene with the wedding preparations following a row over the bride's tiara.

They said: "The message from the Queen was very much Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols."

Meghan and the Queen with longtime royal staffer Samantha Cohen. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In August, Meghan stepped out at a performance of Hamilton in a black tuxedo dress that broke four royal golden rules.

The $800 Judith & Charles outfit was above the knee - going against the Queen's "no knees" policy at formal events and was black.

Royals are encouraged to avoid wearing all black unless in mourning or at a Remembrance Day event - but Meghan has flouted this a few times.

She has also ditched tights for other outfits, despite a royal female having to wear a pair of nude tights regardless of the weather.

And the Duchess has also exposed her shoulders - going against the tradition of not wearing off-shoulder or other more revealing styles.

There isn't an official royal rule book, but women in the royal family are expected to adhere to some etiquette guidelines when it comes to their dressing.

While Kate Middleton is a pro in toeing the line when it comes to following the fashion rules, it appears Meghan is not afraid to challenge the norm.

The hunt for a new home in London for the parents-to-be has also shaken the elite family.

The couple officially set up home in the modest two-bedroom cottage, Nottingham House, in Kensington Palace after tying the knot in May.

But the Queen's cousin, The Duke of Gloucester, 74, and his wife Birgitte, 72, are apparently refusing to move out of a grand 21-room apartment next to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - and now it seems Harry and Meghan may be considering leaving the confines of the palace altogether.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission