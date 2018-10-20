Insane cost of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe

The Duchess of Sussex has showed on her expensive taste in clothes and accessories while in Australia. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has showed on her expensive taste in clothes and accessories while in Australia. Picture: Getty Images

IT seems the Duchess of Sussex has spared no cost when it comes to her Australian tour wardrobe, wearing nearly $A30,000 worth of designer outfits in just four days.

The pregnant royal, 37, has showed off her sleek and sophisticated dress sense during her time so far in Sydney, Melbourne and Dubbo with husband, Prince Harry.

But the outfits have not been cheap.

Her cashed-up wardrobe has included a Martin Grant trench coat ($A2262), Dion Lee dress ($A1282), Stuart Weitzman heels ($A656) and a Gucci mini Sylvie bag ($A2650).

So far, Meghan Markle's head-to-toe designer ensembles have cost about $A30,000 - and that cost has risen even further after she stepped out in Sydney today.

She wore a black ankle-length dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, teamed with black pumps and a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

The cost of the items have so-far remain undisclosed.

Cheap by comparison! She changed into a pair of $200 Rothy’s flats to visit Taronga Zoo. Picture: Getty Images

In Bondi yesterday, she sported a Martin Grant striped maxi dress, which cost about $A1605, teamed with $A145 espadrilles by Castaner, and Karen Walker 'Temptation' studs ($A169).

Later in the day she went back to her signature look - a navy dress - this time, by British designer Roksanda (about $A$2362), according to theDaily Mail.

She ditched her preference for navy with eye-catching stripes at Bondi yesterday … and is cost about $1600.Picture: AAP

She went back to navy at Macarthur Girls High School in Parramatta. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Earlier in the week, she turned heads in Dubbo wearing a blazer from her friend Serena William's collection ($A200) - one of her most affordable looks to date.

She teamed it with a pair of Outland jeans ($A200) and a Maison Kitsune shirt ($A73) - excluding accessories and shoes, that ensemble cost less than $A500.

Then in Melbourne she wore a yet-to-be-released custom Dion Lee dress ($A1282), followed by an outfit change into a more affordable Club Monaco version ($A593).

She also showed she isn't afraid to re-wear items from her extensive wardrobe, wearing her Rothy's flats several times this week.

Meghan Markle made a statement in this yet-to-be-released Dion Lee dress at Melbourne’s Government House on Thursday. Picture: AAP

Dion Lee’s website was flooded for pre-orders of the dress, which isn’t out until next year. Picture: AAP

She changed into a cheaper Club Monaco option for her visit to South Melbourne Beach with Prince Harry later in the day. Picture: AAP

While her Australian tour wardrobe has been seriously cashed-up so far, it is by no means her most expensive series of outfits since joining the British royal family.

In July, the formerSuits star sported more than $A32,000 worth of clothes and accessories in just three hours on her tour of Dublin with Harry.

Her pricey wardrobe included a Roland Mouret dress, Fendi bag and Givenchy belt, as she returned to her Hollywood glamour roots.

A set of Givenchy's Grain de Poudre slim fit trousers and a matching jacket added up to nearly $A4400, and she also wore a Roland Mouret dress ($A2689), Birks earrings ($A16,000) and a Fendi bag ($5181).

A SNAPSHOT OF MEGHAN'S AUSTRALIAN TOUR ESSENTIALS

Karen Lee dress: $A1800

Serena Williams blazer: $A200

Maison Kitsune shirt: $A73

Outland jeans: $A199

Club Monaco dress: $A593

Martin Grant trench coat: $A2262

Dion Lee dress: $A1282

Martin Grant striped maxi dress: $A1605

Roksanda two-tone dress: $A2362

Stuart Weitzman heels: $A656

Rothy's ballet flats: about $A200

Castaner espadrilles: $A145

Maison Birks bracelet: $A4630

Karen Walker studded earrings: $A169