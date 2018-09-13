Meghan’s sweet gift for fans

Meghan Markle has thanked fans for wishing her a happy birthday by mailing out a card expressing her gratitude. Picture: Getty Images

SINCE joining the British royal family earlier this year, Meghan Markle has taken all the etiquette, strict fashion rules and public appearances in her stride.

So it'll come as no surprise that the new Duchess of Sussex was flooded with mail from birthday wellwishers as she turned 37 last month … and unsurprisingly, her thoughtful thank you cards prove just how humble Meghan really is, The Sun reports.

While Meghan didn't have time to reply to each and every card personally, birthday wellwishers received a thoughtful thank you card from Kensington Palace which revealed just how "touched" Meghan was for their kind words.

The super sweet note read: "The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

"It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes."

And if that's not a sign of how down-to-earth Meghan is, we don't know what is.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle claimed in a recent interview that he had sent a birthday card to his daughter to Kensington Palace, but it's unclear if he did, or if Meghan received it.

It's not uncommon for members of the British royal family to send thankyou cards to wellwishers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a card with a photo of the couple on it in response to notes they received on the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary in April.

William and Kate also posted a card out to those who wished Prince George a happy fifth birthday, featuring a photo of the little boy at his brother Louis' christening.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.