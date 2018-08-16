Meghan’s dad in bizarre new business

FROM staged paparazzi shots of himself shopping for suits to actually designing suits of his own, Thomas Markle refuses to relinquish the spotlight.

Meghan Markle's estranged father, not known as an overly snappy dresser, will soon launch a menswear collection, according to a tweet sent by his daughter Samantha Markle on Wednesday morning, reports the New York Post.

"So excited about my father's new #clothing line for men!" Ms Markle wrote. "Will keep you posted!"

Harry and Meghan have kept silent about the new Duchess’ problematic family. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ms Markle, who famously helped her father fake the paparazzi photos that kickstarted the months-long, messy feud between the Markles and the royal family, has made her desire to cash in on her famous half-sibling clear.

"Let's face it - we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol," she told Good Morning Britain in July.

Thomas Markle has not been able to stop blabbing about his famous daughter. Picture: ITV

"With all due respect, it's not just Meghan. We're entitled to share that," Ms Markle continued. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's not disparaging. It's not harmful."

It comes as reports emerged that the rift between Meghan and her dad may not be overly new.

Indeed, eagle-eyed royal watchers have pointed out that Thomas did not attend his daughter's first wedding to movie producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica in 2011.

Happier days for Meghan and her dad. Picture: Instagram

Meghan and Engelson were married in front of around 100 family and friends - including the bride's mum, Doria Ragland - at the Jamaica Inn in Ochos Rios in the Caribbean.

Pictures of the wedding, which have been published in a US magazine, showed Meghan in a yellow bikini surrounded by equally casually clad friends, and surrounded by numerous beers and snacks.

Earlier this week the Daily Mail reported a source close to Megan acknowledging that the Duchess' issues with her dad have been longstanding.

"Behaviour like his doesn't happen overnight. Why do you think her parents got divorced in the first place?" the source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle with first husband, Trevor Engelson. Meghan’s dad did not attend the couple’s 2011 wedding. Picture: Getty Images

"Meghan's had to deal with a lot of self esteem issues growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail. She does pray for him.

"That's Meghan. She does not have a bad bone in her body, but she's not falling for her dad's crocodile tears. She's been down that road far too many times before."

Meghan and Engelson separated in 2013, two years after their wedding, and divorced in August that year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Samantha Markle is headed for the Big Brother house. picture: Instagram

Meghan embarked on a relationship with Harry in June 2016, but the prince has never met her dad in person, only ever speaking to him by phone.

The Palace is also reportedly trying to figure out a strategy to deal with both Thomas and Samantha Markle, who have incessantly gabbed to the media.

And adding yet another headache for the royal family, it was announced that Meghan's estranged half-sister will appear in the new series of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.