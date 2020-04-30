Meghan offers advice to fan in video call

Meghan Markle offered some words of encouragement to a Smart Works' client before her upcoming job interview.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex took time out of her day to video call the woman from her new home in Los Angeles and speak to her about taking the next steps in her career.

Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works since January 2019. The charity helps underprivileged women secure employment, offers coaching tips, and provides professional clothes for job interviews.

In September 2019, Meghan designed a capsule clothing line for Smart Works that included staple pieces for women in the workplace.

The video was uploaded to the Smart Works Instagram account.

Meghan with Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, at the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection last September.

During the video chat, the former senior member of the royal family told the client she seemed "incredibly confident and prepared."

"I know everyone here is so excited," Meghan said. "When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that's excellent."

The client replied, "Thank you so much, that means so much to me." Meghan wished her "the best of luck" and said her "fingers are crossed."

"There's so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there," she added.

Meghan said it was a "pleasure" to support and work closely with Smart Works because you see "how many people they help and that's what it's all about."

"I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it's an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you," she added.

