US TV host out over blackface comments

US Today Show anchor Megyn Kelly is out at NBC following controversial comments she made about blackface this week, sources say.

It took just 48 hours for Kelly to be cut from the network.

Megyn Kelly was NBC’s highest paid star. Picture: AP

During a panel discussion on Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday with Jenna Bush Hager, Jacob Soboroff and Melissa Rivers, Kelly said, "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay just as long as you were dressing as a character."

Megyn Kelly and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Supplied

The former Fox News host, 47, apologised to her staff in an email later that day and on Wednesday, she made a public apology on-air.

"I want to begin with two words: 'I'm sorry,'" she said at the start of her show. "Yesterday we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes, and that conversation turned to whether it is ever okay for a person of one race to dress up as another - a black person making their race lighter or a white person making theirs darker, to make a costume complete.

"I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful, and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay," she continued. "Well, I was wrong and I am sorry."

On Thursday, instead of airing a new episode of Megyn Kelly Today, NBC aired a rerun from August 31. Another insider noted, "Not being on air is the kiss of death!"

Megyn Kelly with her husband, Douglas Brunt. Picture: Getty

Before the New York Post learned Kelly's fate, an insider added that there were "lots of balls still in the air."

"She's lawyered up, multi-year contract," the insider added. "It's complicated. Now is as good of time as any to get rid of her."

Hollywood agency CAA recently parted ways with Kelly.

The company began repping the star in 2015.

She's currently being represented by entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman.

Megyn Kelly is leaving NBC. Picture: Getty

When she joined NBC in 2017, she was given a $US20 million-a-year ($A28 million) contract.

It seems the network will now pay out the remainder of the contract, totalling $US69 million ($A97 million), reports The Daily Mail.

"Her deal is a non-break deal - so she walks away with all that money. It's disgusting and heads should roll here because of it," a source told the Mail.

Kelly has a history of making inflammatory comments. In 2013, she went on air declaring that Santa Claus and Jesus were both white men.

NBC could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission