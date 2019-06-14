Menu
Login
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
Business

Melbourne cafe workers back paid $25k

14th Jun 2019 11:53 AM

MORE than two dozen workers at inner Melbourne cafes have been back paid almost $25,000 following inspections by workplace inspectors.

Cafe Touchwood Pty Ltd, trading as Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and Cafecino Enterprise Pty Ltd, trading as A Minor Place cafe in Brunswick, were found to have paid 26 workers unlawfully low rates.

The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.

Fair Work Inspectors found the companies each paid unlawfully low flat rates between January and April last year, with part-time employees at each cafe receiving about $20 per hour, and Cafe Touchwood casual employees receiving between $17 and $22 per hour.

Cindy Huynh, a director of both companies, and her husband, Duy Phuong Dang, a manager and shareholder of the Brunswick cafe, have signed up to court-enforceable undertakings and will be under scrutiny for three years.

editors picks fair work pay theft underpayment

Top Stories

    Hooning on sports field damages turf

    Hooning on sports field damages turf

    News Police are appealing for witnesses after a sports field was damaged in Moranbah recently.

    Low impact collision, Gindie

    Low impact collision, Gindie

    News A low impact collision has occurred in the Gindie area.

    Budget disappoints MP

    Budget disappoints MP

    News Millar says it's 'full of political spin'.

    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    News Highest prices in Central Queensland.