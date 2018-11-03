Menu
Red Verdon gallops at Werribee.
Spring Carnival

Red Verdon cleared to run Cup after injury scare

by Leo Schlink
3rd Nov 2018 11:51 AM

RED Verdon has been cleared to run in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup after passing a crucial vet's test at Werribee on Saturday.

Ed Dunlop's contender will be among the 24 acceptors at final declarations at 4.30pm today after galloping this morning.

The British raider was examined after working in front of Racing Victoria vets, who gave Dunlop the news he had been hoping for.

Red Verdon spread a plate overnight on Wednesday and was not able to work under race jockey Damien Oliver on Thursday morning.

Final acceptances for the Cup are taken at 4.30pm (AEDT), with the field announced before the barrier draw.

