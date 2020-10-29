Melbourne Cup 2020 final field and barrier draw
The winner of Saturday's Hotham Handicap at Flemington will secure the last spot in next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
A total of 45 horses were among the third acceptors this week but only 24 runners will contest the $8 million 3200m handicap.
There are nine horses vying for that last spot are: Platinum Invador (28th), Ashrun (29th), Hush Writer (30th), Sound (33rd), Carif (36th), Schabau (40th), Attorney (41st), Admire Robson (43rd) and Future Score (44th).
Final acceptances will close at 4:30pm on Saturday with the barrier draw to be conducted from 5:30pm AEDT.
The barrier draw can be followed live here.
MELBOURNE CUP 2020 - ORDER OF ENTRY
Horse - Trainer - Weight
1: Verry Elleegant (NZ) - Chris Waller - 55.5kg
2: Sir Dragonet (IRE) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 55.5kg
3: Oceanex (NZ) - Mick Price & Michael Kent - 51.5kg
4: Persan - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 51kg
5: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 58.5kg
6: Vow and Declare - Danny O'Brien - 57kg
7: Avilius (GB) - James Cummings - 57kg
8: Russian Camelot (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg
9: Master of Reality (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 56kg
10: Twilight Payment (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 55.5kg
11: Tiger Moth (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 52.5kg
12: Mustajeer (GB) - Kris Lees - 55kg
13: Stratum Albion (GB) - Willie Mullins - 55kg
14: Prince of Arran (GB) - Charlie Fellowes - 54.5kg
15: Warning - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53kg
16: Surprise Baby (NZ) - Paul Preusker - 54.5kg
17: Dashing Willoughby (GB) - Andrew Balding - 54.5kg
18: Finche (GB) - Chris Waller - 54.5kg
19: Etah James (NZ) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52.5kg
20: Miami Bound (NZ) - Danny O'Brien - 51kg
21: The Chosen One (NZ) - Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman - 53.5kg
22: Steel Prince (IRE) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53.5kg
23: King of Leogrance (FR) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg
24: True Self (IRE) - Willie Mullins - 52kg
25: Zebrowski (NZ) - Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes - 52kg
26: San Huberto (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 53.5kg
27: Nickajack Cave (IRE) - Peter G Moody - 53.5kg
28: Platinum Invador (NZ) - Peter G Moody - 53kg
29: Ashrun (FR) - Andreas Wohler - 53kg
30: Hush Writer (JPN) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - 52.5kg
31: Le Don De Vie (GB) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 52.5kg
32: Skyward (FR) - Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young - 52.5kg
33: Sound (GER) - Michael Moroney - 52kg
34: Azuro (FR) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52kg
35: Chapada - Michael Moroney - 52kg
36: Carif - Peter & Paul Snowden - 52kg
37: Haky (IRE) - Archie Alexander - 52kg
38: Gallic Chieftain (FR) - Archie Alexander - 51kg
39: Pondus (GB) - Joseph O'Brien - 51kg
40: Schabau (GER) - Robert Hickmott - 50.5kg
41: Attorney (FR) - Matthew Smith - 50kg
42: Lord Belvedere (GB) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 50.5kg
43: Admire Robson (JPN) - Paul Preusker - 50kg
44: Future Score (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 50kg
45: Saracen Knight (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 50kg
