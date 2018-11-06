Freak punter turns $10 into $76,000

CROSS Counter has edged out the field to take the 2018 Melbourne Cup, sending punters around the nation wild as the race that stops the nation gripped Flemington.

The star gelding stunned the field late in the race to claim the incredible $4 million top prize.

Marmelo, who was the key player in news.com.au's $100 betting guide before the race, came in second after being pipped from the throne with A Prince Of Arran (third) and Finche (fourth) following close behind.

Race favourites Yucatan and Magic Circle bounced around the odds table in the hours leading up to the final gun with the former finishing at $6.50 after stretching from $5.50 to $8. But the pair were never in contention for the top prize after falling behind early in the piece.

An eye-watering $50,000 wager at $10 for Cross Counter to reign supreme was placed on Monday, becoming TAB's biggest bet received for the iconic race, which was tipped to turn over $250 million on raceday.

The unknown racing fan will return to the bookie with a receipt for half a million smackaroos.

He or she, topped a list of gutsy Cross Counter backers.

One fan plonked $6000 at $11 odds, while another placed $4500 on the gelding to bring home $42,750.

But arguably the most astonishing win of the day went to a punter who put money down long before race day and took home a ridiculous $76,440 from a $10 multi bet.

The TAB customer partnered Brooks Kopeka to win the US PGA Championship ($21) with The Autumn Sun to win the Caulfield Guineas ($14) and Cross Counter at $26 odds to take out a happy November payday.

Cross Counter brought home the beef.

BIGGEST CUP FLOPS

Everyone likes to think they have an idea, but at the end of the day, a lot of the final result comes down to chance.

One especially gutsy punter placed a whopping $17,000 on Finche to win at $31 odds. The stallion, who threatened to snag the win before falling back to fourth, would have brought in an eye-watering $527,000 if it crossed the line first.

A massive $35,000 went down the drain after one punter backed Yucatan with all his might. The race favourite finished 11th, making his receipt as useful as a shard of toilet paper.

One punter had $200 on race favourite Yucatan - who finished 11th - back when the Irish racehorse was paying $201, yielding a potential win of $40,200.

It all went a little chaotic for online bookmaker Sportsbet, which was experiencing technical difficulties an hour away from the gun. Betfair was also reported to have been struggling under the mass of punting traffic on racing's biggest day.

TRAGEDY STRIKES THE CUP

Tarps were pulled up trackside.

The Cliffsofmoher ($17) swept a host of punters out of the mix after the first kilometre, breaking down and falling behind early. The UK-bred horse's condition was left unknown as Cross Counter basked in glory at Flemington.

Tragically, the five-year-old stallion had to be put down after the race, ending a strong career with a 47.1 place percentage.