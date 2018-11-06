Menu
The Cliffsofmoher. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
News

Tragedy in Melbourne Cup heartbreak

by Jai Bednall
6th Nov 2018 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM

UPDATE: THERE are reports the horse injured in this year's Melbourne Cup, Cliffsofmoher, has been put down. 

The Daily Telegraph has reported the star UK galloper "could not be saved".

Cliffsofmoher broke down just after passing the post the first time. 

 

 

EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

