Melbourne Storm star’s shock retirement call

Billy Slater talks to the media during a Melbourne Storm media opportunity, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett) NO ARCHIVING

MELBOURNE Storm have been rocked by the early call from superstar fullback Billy Slater who has called time on his stellar NRL career.

While Slater will play out the remainder of the 2018 season, the 35-year-old decided to end the month's of speculation surrounding his future.

An official announcement isn't expected until next week, however the report of his retirement was confirmed by the Herald Sun.

Slater has an expansive trophy cabinet which contains two Clive Churchill Medals, a Dally M Medal, two NRL Grand Final trophies.

He was also a key piece in Queensland's State of Origin dominance and was a part of eight series' victories.

Slater first made his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm all the way back in 2003 and he has amassed a record of 313 games in which time he's scored 187 tries.

Over his career he's played in 31 Origin games and 30 Tests for Australia.

The Melbourne Storm currently sit in second place on the ladder with four games remaining before the finals commence.