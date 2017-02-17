Members needed for club to survive

THE equation is simple, if the Blackwater Rotary Club doesn't see additional members join soon then the club will have to fold.

Blackwater Rotary Club member Sue Engwicht said the club was in its final stages, with dwindling numbers.

"It leaves us with only five members and it's not viable enough to run it,” she said.

"We just desperately need more members... and the vibrance of youth.”

In the decades the club has been running, Mrs Engwicht said it had welcomed members from all walks of life including teachers, bankers, miners and graziers.

The focus of the club is to give locally, nationally and internationally to all kinds of causes.

In the past, the club has been generous in helping out the community and local schools as well as giving to national and international causes and buying shelter boxes to help families overseas who have lost their homes following natural disasters.

"If our club folds then all that stops, it's impacting on all levels,” she said.

The club meets every Wednesday at 6.45pm at the Village on Blain, sharing dinner together.

"We believe no matter how busy you are you always have to stop to eat,” she said.

"There's got to be young men and women looking to be a part of a community organisation and we've got an opening.”

Mrs Engwicht said they are a presence in the community who not just give financial assistance but also of their time as well.

The club is known for its annual auction. Mrs Engwicht said the auction was the main fundraiser each year, without which members would have to run "chook raffles” each week.

"It has everything and we do it once or twice a year, we get all types of things including live turkeys.”