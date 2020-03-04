Memorial footy side makes two grand finals

THE first women’s team for memorial football side Short9ers made it to the grand final on the weekend during a pre-season 9-A carnival in Biloela.

Players from Central Queensland and beyond filled the field from 10am to late Saturday evening, and both the men and the women’s Short9ers sides placed second overall.

Shorty9ers president James Verzeletti said it was “an awesome effort” from both teams.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years, and it’s the first time we’ve had an A-grade Ladies side,” he said.

“They went really well. They won two out of their three games and made the grand final.”

TEAM: The first Shorty9ers women’s team made it to the grand final.

For the Shorty9ers women, Nickola Dickson was player of the carnival, led on the field by captain Tashia Anthony.

Loyd Stiegler and Brad Spreadborough stood out among the men. Mr Verzeltti praised Stiegler’s “bone-rattling defence”, which “left many a ballrunner lying on the ground gasping for air”.

And he said “speedster Brad Spreadborough left many a defender scratching their head thinking, ‘Which way did he go?’”

In the end, Emu Park won the women’s trophy, and the Bremer River Turtles the men’s.

“Unfortunately both teams lost, but it’s not about winning or losing,” Mr Verzeletti said. “The Short9ers is a memorial side, it’s about mates getting together.

“It gives the teams a bit of footy before they start their grind for the season ahead.”

The Shorty9ers memorial side played in Biolela on Saturday, February 29.

He said the Shorty9ers would now continue raising money in remembrance of Emerald Cowboys player Josh Macdonald, who died five years ago of brain cancer.

“We’re very proud of the players and coaching staff’s effort, but it’s not all over the Shorty9ers,” Mr Verzeletti said.

“We’ll head into more fundraising now, and all our players will head back to their respective clubs to play their season.

“We’ll be getting around the community trying to help anyone we can, as we did last year.”