Memorial to tell a story

PROUD TOWN: Mayor Anne Baker, Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea and Cr Simon West with representatives from the union lodges and branches which are contributing to the Miners' Memorial project. Contributed

FOR about 50 years, Moranbah has been a proud mining town which has unfortunately also lived with the loss of lives in the mining sector.

Now Isaac Regional Council is building a memorial in the centre of town where the community can stand together and remember.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the memorial is something the town had needed for a while.

"When the Queensland Government held their state ceremony here in 2016, it was really obvious as a proud mining community that we had nowhere that held that sentiment to reflect on those miners' lives we've lost in the years of being one of the biggest coal-providing areas in the state,” Cr Vea Vea said.

"There's nothing more powerful than standing as a collective in a community at a memorial.

"Standing with businesses, mining companies, workers, it's a really powerful thing and I'm looking forward to

that.”

The memorial, which will present a bronze miner in contemplation over lost mates, looking at a plaque etched with the names of those who have lost their lives, is an opportunity for the town to share it's

story.

"In the past 12 months we've had two workers lose their lives in our coal fields,” Cr Vea Vea said.

"What we do know is that with such a proud and rich mining history, we can tell our story about the people that have worked underground and make sure that these people are remembered.

"The real cost of coal is reflected in the stories we tell in our community.

"It's very important for us to have it in the middle of town and to be somewhere beautiful to sit around and collectively gather.”

With the project soon to get under way, Cr Vea Vea said that feedback was already promising.

"We've been receiving really positive feedback for the aesthetics of it and also the sense of delivering something that's really close to our hearts,” she said.

"We're hoping the project can be near completion by September, with procurements beginning over the next month.”