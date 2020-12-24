Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police launched an investigation in August after online purchases of a childlike sex doll and school uniforms were allegedly made.
Police launched an investigation in August after online purchases of a childlike sex doll and school uniforms were allegedly made.
Crime

Men busted with ‘child sex doll’, cops say

by Anton Nilsson
24th Dec 2020 10:22 AM

After a months-long investigation, sparked by the alleged online purchase of childlike sex dolls and school uniforms, two men have been arrested.

Detectives were tipped-off to the alleged online purchases in August, and about 7.45am on Wednesday, raided a home on Davidson Place in Menai.

There, police found two men, aged 40 and 37, as well as electronics, a sex doll and a number of knives.

Police will allege in court a computer and several phones seized during the raid had child abuse materal on them.

The men were both charged with possessing child abuse material and were held at the Sutherland Police Station.

Bail was refused and the men are expected to face court on Thursday.

Originally published as Men busted with 'child sex doll': cops

child sex dolls crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last secures health, road upgrades for ‘overlooked’ region

        Premium Content Last secures health, road upgrades for ‘overlooked’ region

        News ‘Regardless of whose door I need to knock on, I’m looking forward to pursuing those issues and expanding on them.’

        Six new overtaking lanes added to Capricorn Highway

        Premium Content Six new overtaking lanes added to Capricorn Highway

        Politics Six new lanes between Rockhampton and Emerald were completed ahead of schedule.

        Scammers ripped us off $634m in 2019 - don’t be next victim

        Premium Content Scammers ripped us off $634m in 2019 - don’t be next victim

        News Telltale signs of an online scam include a website with minimal information about...

        Emerald student’s outstanding ATAR results revealed

        Premium Content Emerald student’s outstanding ATAR results revealed

        News Year 12 student named the school dux the same weekend results were revealed.