Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Crime

Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:26 AM

Two Japanese men have been jailed for each attempting to smuggle in 2.2kg of pure methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.

After arriving at Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Bangkok, the men were arrested on October 26 when they were chosen for a bag examination.

Australian Border Force officers noticed inconsistencies in their luggage through X-ray images and drilled holes into the suitcases.

Officers found a white substance in the lining and tested it, returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP
AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP

 

More than 4kg of the drug was seized, which equates to about 40,000 street deals, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The men, both aged 23, were charged by AFP officers with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

They each received a maximum sentence of six years in jail at the Melbourne County Court with a non-parole period of three years.

Originally published as Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Premium Content Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Horses The five-year-old gelding has accumulated over $165,000 in prize money after winning several local races.

        CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

        Premium Content CQ music students collaborate with state renowned conductors

        Community More than 100 young musicians are honing their skills through the intensive...

        Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

        Premium Content Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

        Pets & Animals PET OF THE WEEK: The kittens have left the nest and now its time for this girl to...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland