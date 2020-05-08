Two men have been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after an Innisfail drug raid.

TWO men are set to face court later this month, accused of lying in written affidavits given to police over a drug raid at an Innisfail residence last month.

It is alleged detectives received sworn affidavits from the pair, a 37-year-old from East Innisfail and a 29-year-old from South Johnstone, after finding suspected stolen property and drugs at an East Innisfail residence on April 10.

The older man was charged over with a number of drug and property related offence including possession of methylamphetamine, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing tainted property, receiving tainted property and possessing drug paraphernalia and remanded in custody.

It is alleged the pair were not present when the home was raided, but the affidavits contained details about the ownership of the items located.

Detectives launched an investigation after the documents were received and charged the pair on Wednesday with attempts to pervert the course of justice.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years jail if they're convicted.

The pair are both due to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on May 25.

A 22-year-old East Innisfail woman assisted police with their inquiries and was charged with other related matters.

She is scheduled to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court on August 3

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull warned the community against supplying false affidavits for investigations or to the court, as their contents were taken seriously.

"Any suspected false information will be investigated," he said.

"Attempts to pervert the course of justice are treated very seriously by the courts, as it is considered an attack on the justice system itself."

Originally published as Men charged with allegedly lying to police after drug raid