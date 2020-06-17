Men encouraged to boost exercise for a clear mind

Men are being encouraged to exercise regularly as part of Men’s Health Week.

MEN across the region are being encouraged to speak up and prioritise exercise to improve mental health, especially through times of crisis.

The man behind the renowned Clermont Jugs and Jocks event, Grant Oswald, said Men’s Health Week, from June 15 to 21 was a great reminder to check in on mates, especially after a year full of various trials.

“Stress from working from home, home schooling, business downturns, job losses and self-isolation has put enormous pressures on all of us,” he said.

“The fabric of our families has been torn at the edges and it is fair to say that now, more than ever, we need to look after the mental health of not only our families, but ourselves as well.”

The Jugs and Jocks event, held over the last three years, was aimed at bringing towards blokes across the region to have a chat over a beer and encouraging them to speak up, reach out and take their mental and physical health into their own hands.

Owner of Clermont Pharmacy Grant Oswald.

Mr Oswald said exercise was a huge component of staying mentally and physically strong.

“The endorphins it releases are ‘feel good’ hormones and the clarity it brings to the mind is enormous,” he said, “even better, exercise with a friend.”

“The connections that we make with people and the conversations that we need to have with our friends and families will only ever make us stronger.

“It has been proven time and time again that exercise is an integral part of not only being physically well but mentally well also.”

A Men’s Health Week spokesman said even 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, whether it be a walk, bike ride or yoga, could improve your mood and energy levels, enable you to sleep better and become more focused.

Mr Oswald encouraged men across the region to get together, do some exercise and take the time to listen to how they are.

“Rural men are notorious for having a tough exterior and not talking about how they are actually coping with the stresses of modern-day life,” he said.

“The reality is, when you actually open up and have a discussion with your mates, you realise that we are all under the same stresses, same pressures and that we are not alone in this journey we call life.”