One man was stabbed in the head and another run over by a car during a wild brawl. Photo: iStock
News

Men stabbed in head, run over in wild brawl

12th May 2020 2:42 PM
A man has been stabbed in the head and another man was run over during a violent brawl south of Brisbane that spilt into the street.

Police allege a 30-year-old man was stabbed by another man, 40, at a property on Surmon Street, Loganlea about 4.20pm yesterday.

He suffered significant lacerations to the left side of his head with the other man allegedly fleeing the scene.

A short time later the 30-year-old got into a vehicle and spotted the other man walking along the footpath on Station Road.

Police allege the 30-year-old drove at and struck the other man before another fight broke out between the warring duo on the footpath.

Police on patrol happened to witness the incident and intervened.

The 40-year-old man has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 30-year-old man has been taken to Logan Hospital.

Neither of the men, who are known to each other, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are continuing into their alleged actions and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or has relevant dashcam /CCTV footage to contact them.

brawl car run over stabbing

