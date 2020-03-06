Mercedes’ game-changing buyer guarantee

Mercedes-Benz is the first luxury car maker in Australia to offer a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Officially in place from April 1, the coverage reaches back to vehicles sold from Sunday March 1.

Luxury brands have been under pressure to adopt a five-year standard following the lead set by conventional brands such as Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Nissan and Ford. Customers who buy affordable cars can expect a five-year guarantee - or better - but prestige buyers across the board only get three-year coverage.

The deal includes support for Mercedes-AMG models.

Mercedes-Benz' Australian chief executive, Horst von Sanden, said the company hoped to improve its customer ownership experience.

"With a five-year manufacturer's warranty across our entire cars and vans range supported by our existing capped price servicing and service plan portfolio, customers can have increased flexibility and certainty throughout their journey with Mercedes-Benz," he said.

The five-year deal includes the new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric car.

Commercial vehicles including the X-Class ute are also covered.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S 'Aero Edition 63' features performance additions inside and out.

Mercedes-AMG models, including the new "Aero Edition 63" based on the fire-breathing C63 S Coupe, also benefit from the five-year guarantee.

The limited-edition car brings new front and rear spoilers, performance seats, ceramic brakes and lashings of carbon fibre to justify an asking price of $188,600 plus on-road costs.

If the conventional car market offers any indication, luxury rivals will soon match Mercedes' five-year deal.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S 'Aero Edition 63' looks tough.

Audi and Volvo back their cars with three-year, unlimited-kilometre guarantees largely standard across the industry.

BMW Australia chief executive Vikram Pawah said his company "has no plans to change its warranty offering at this point', sticking with its three-year, unlimited-kilometre deal.

Lexus already offers four year, 100,000 kilometre backing. A spokesman for the brand says "there's no planned change to warranty".

"There has been and will be an increased expansion of the Lexus Encore owner benefit program to be announced late this month."

Lexus finished on top of the car industry in Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction awards released in February.

The Japanese brand was crowned the "best of the best" within the car industry in Australia.