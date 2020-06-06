Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Baby it is cold outside! Queenslanders have again woken to a chilly morning with the mercury dropping to a frosty minus 1.4C in parts of the state.
Baby it is cold outside! Queenslanders have again woken to a chilly morning with the mercury dropping to a frosty minus 1.4C in parts of the state.
Weather

Mercury plunges to frosty minus 1.4C across Queensland

by Cormac Pearson
6th Jun 2020 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Another cool night has blasted the southern parts of the state with the mercury plunging into negative territory in the Southern Downs but it'll pave the way for sunny warm days in the southeast.

Queenslanders woke to the kind of weather which makes it hard to get out of bed with Applethorpe the coldest town in the state dropping to -1.4C.

Warwick fell to a chilly 0.4C overnight, Oakey to 1.8C and Roma to 3C.

The Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the chilly conditions are coming from southerly winds.

"We haven't seen much cloud over the region in the last few days which have helped our nights to cool down a fair bit," Ms Hoff said.

"We have seen some areas of frost throughout the southern downs which has been a fairly consistent feature for about the last week with those cool temperatures."

The minimum temperatures are expected to increase over the next week with a return to normal Queensland winter weather.

"Now that the warm air is mixing in again, we could see some cool temperatures again tonight, but not as cold generally," Ms Hoff said.

Aiden and Georgie Cox feel the cold around Stanthorpe. Photo: Peter Wallis
Aiden and Georgie Cox feel the cold around Stanthorpe. Photo: Peter Wallis

"In terms of warming up really around mid-week we should have some clouds go over which should mean some warmer nights by then."

Meanwhile in the southeast it was 10.4C in Brisbane City overnight, 12.8C on the Gold Coast and 13.1C on the Sunshine Coast.

A sunny weekend is ahead across the southeast with Brisbane to reach 23C today and tomorrow, the Gold Coast 22C and 23C on the Sunshine Coast.

Overnight Temperatures:

Roma

3C

Applethorpe

-1.4C

Oakey

1.8C

Beaudesert

3.9C

Coolangatta

9.6C

Brisbane

10.4C

Toowoomba

6.9C

Originally published as Mercury plunges to frosty minus 1.4C

weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        Rural A Hail Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart problems

        Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        premium_icon Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        News ‘Until they’re heard, workers will continue to protest outside the mine’

        Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        premium_icon Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        News The council said motorists and pedestrians should expect changed traffic conditions...

        Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        premium_icon Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        News More than $70k in grants to upgrade and enhance local clubs.