Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital after a horror incident at a workplace in Brisbane’s south.
A man has been rushed to hospital after a horror incident at a workplace in Brisbane’s south.
News

Metal falls on man in horror workplace incident

by Cormac Pearson
10th Jun 2020 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a piece of metal fell on top of him at a workplace on Brisbane's southside this morning.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit all attended the scene on Macbarry Plc, Rocklea at 10.17am.

It is believed the man was the only person involved in the incident. He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Metal falls on man in horror workplace incident

More Stories

Show More
editors picks workplace accident workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside mining town drug busts: Meth, weapons, $90,000 cash

        premium_icon Inside mining town drug busts: Meth, weapons, $90,000 cash

        Crime Police bust major clandestine drug lab and break up expansive trafficking syndicate in mining towns

        State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        premium_icon State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

        Education Queensland’s top universities risen up rankings SEE THE LIST

        Canegrowers Mackay calls for rates freeze

        premium_icon Canegrowers Mackay calls for rates freeze

        News Canegrowers Mackay calls for a year’s freeze on rates at 2019 values

        Emerald police launch operation targeting theft

        premium_icon Emerald police launch operation targeting theft

        News In response to a greater number of offences, the ‘local property crime operation’...