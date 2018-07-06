Metal tables, chairs used as weapons in Mt Morgan brawl

UPDATE 11.30AM: AN EIGHT-person street brawl has now been contained in Mount Morgan.

The report came in just after 10.30am and multiple police crews responded from Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said by the time police got there it was in control.

It is understood two people were originally involved and it escalated to eight.

A water bottle was used as a weapon and someone also attempted to throw a metal chair.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required.

It is understood all of the persons involved were known to each other.

10.45AM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a report of a mass street brawl in Mount Morgan with metal chairs being used as weapons.

It is understood the large scale fight has broken out in Morgan St.

The alarm has been raised by business owners.

It is believed eight people are involved in the incident.

Metal chairs and tables are being used as weapons.

