Menu
Login
Business

Metcash back in profit but underlying sags

by Alex Druce
24th Jun 2019 10:25 AM

Metcash has swung to a $192.8 million full-year profit after cycling through its South Australian contract impairments, but a decline in food earnings and higher finance costs weighed on the IGA supermarket supplier's underlying result.

Revenue for the 12 months to April 30 rose 1.8 per cent to $12.66 billion but earnings declined 1.4 per cent to $330 million as growth in hardware and liquor failed to fully offset a decline in food.

Underlying profit fell 3.0 per cent to $210.3 million.

Metcash, which slipped to an impairment-driven $150 million loss in the previous financial year, held its final dividend at a fully franked 7.0 cents per share.

metcash profit

Top Stories

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    Quad bike rollover near Dysart

    News A MAN was flown to hospital yesterday evening after a quad bike rollover near Dysart.

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    News Long-time resident of Emerald recalls fond memories.

    Mowerman a true hero

    Mowerman a true hero

    News His mission to support Aussie kids.

    Lions club welcomes new crew

    Lions club welcomes new crew

    News Mix of familiar and fresh faces.