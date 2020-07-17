Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
News

METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

Tessa Flemming
17th Jul 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Downs police say they have dismantled an extensive trafficking operation allegedly supplying meth across the Darling Downs region.

On Wednesday July 16, detectives from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by the Drug and Serious Crime Croup, arrested 10 people on 52 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs.

According to Goondiwindi CIB Michael Flood, warrants were executed for nine properties across the Goondiwindi region yesterday.

The arrests signal the end of Operation Romeo Instance which had been in effect for months.

"This was the culmination of a protracted investigation of a network involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine within the Darling Downs and southwest areas of Queensland and often into northern New South Wales," Detective Sgt Flood said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

While Sgt Flood declined to provide more information about those charged, he said they were all "younger-aged" offenders.

Four of the accused were held in Warwick custody and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.

More Stories

crime drugs meth bust queensland crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        premium_icon Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        News Could fast tracking these mines be the key to solving the jobs shortage?

        What council candidates spent to win your vote

        premium_icon What council candidates spent to win your vote

        Council News Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac: One council hopeful spent a small fortune, forking over...

        Why CQ miner walked away from 6-figure job

        premium_icon Why CQ miner walked away from 6-figure job

        Horses He left the mining industry to chase his dreams, and it’s paying off big time.

        Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        premium_icon Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        News The man was flown to hospital following the incident on a Central Queensland...