Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jodie Knowles, 51, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of supplying and dispensing dangerous drugs. Photo: Facebook
Jodie Knowles, 51, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of supplying and dispensing dangerous drugs. Photo: Facebook
News

Meth dealer lines up a sale while at court for drug offences

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 12:05 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A small time meth dealer has avoided actual jail time for organising multiple sales of the illegal drug over the course of a week, including one while waiting at court to deal with charges stemming from her own drug use.

Caloundra's Jodie Knowles pleaded guilty in the Gympie District Court on Monday to distributing between 0.1g and 0.5g of methamphetamine to five different people over an eight day stretch from January 15-22 last year.

She made more than $500 from the deals, the court heard.

Knowles also sold a 75mg sheet of a prescription drug used to treat epilepsy for $100.

The court heard Knowles had previous convictions for marijuana use, and had begun using meth to deal with dental pain and abscesses in her mouth.

The court heard one of Knowles’s deals was organised while she was waiting at court to address charges stemming from her own drug use.
The court heard one of Knowles’s deals was organised while she was waiting at court to address charges stemming from her own drug use.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Mary Valley festival to go ahead despite COVID uncertainty

* Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

She then began selling small amounts of meth as a way to fund her own habit, it heard.

Judge Ken Barlow said Knowles' willingness to sell the drug even while on bail showed either "disdain" for the legal system or "stupidity".

He said he preferred the former as the reason for her behaviour, saying the fact she had never previously spent time in jail "may have contributed to your disdain for the system".

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Knowles pleaded guilty to eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of dispensing a dangerous drug.

Mr Barlow gave her a 20 month jail sentence with immediate parole, and warned her any further crimes committed in that time would put her behind bars.

district court drug crime editors picks gympie court gympie crime gympie district court methamhetamine
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        News It is believed he was entrapped under a loader machine.

        Severe weather warning issued for parts of CQ

        Premium Content Severe weather warning issued for parts of CQ

        Weather Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could occur in the Central West, Central...

        Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Premium Content Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Information More than $81.4 million in lost and unclaimed super is sitting in 17,338 unused...

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        Motoring Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well – Here’s what you need to know about...