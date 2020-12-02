Meth, MDMA, $9K cash and tick sheet found on CQ man

Ethan Patane, 21, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Supreme court to a number of serious drug charges.

A YOUNG Gladstone man held his newborn son for the first time behind bars after he was taken into custody on the day his child was born.

The seriousness of the offending dawned on Ethan Patane, 21, when he was sentenced in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning.

Patane pleaded guilty to possessing meth exceeding 2g, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing currency obtained from the supply of a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Edward Fleetwood told the court Patane, at the time aged 20, was a passenger in a vehicle which was intercepted on September 8, 2019.

In a search police located 3.716g of meth, 4.936g of an off-white crystalline substance with a 75 per cent purity, 1.804g of a brown substance which contained MDMA and 43g of marijuana in his backpack.

Along with the drugs was $9535 cash, a tick sheet with annotations consistent with drug sales and empty clipseal bags.

Patane declined to be interviewed and was released on watch-house bail.

He was taken back into custody on June 9, 2020 on these and other charges which are to be dealt with in another court.

Mr Fleetwood alleged the drugs found were used for commercial purposes which he said was supported by the tick sheet, clipseal bags and cash found.

He said the drugs had a street value between $570 and $1350.

Defence barrister Tom Polley agreed the offending was a commercial possession of a “nasty substance”.

Mr Polley told the court Patane had come from a good family however had left home at the age of 14 where he was exposed to drugs and disengaged from school.

He returned to school and completed year 12 where he abstained from drugs.

Mr Polley said Patane obtained full time work for 12 months but fell back into the wrong crowd and found himself in a “drug haze” for two years.

He told the court the commercial possess was for Patane to afford his own habit.

Prior to the incarceration Patane had secured a mental health plan for his addiction.

Upon release Mr Polley said Patane planned to live with his mother in Emerald where he would work for her business and obtain further qualifications.

Mr Polley told the court Patane had been taken into custody the day his child was born and held his child for the first time a week or so ago while in prison.

Justice Ann Lyons told Patane that child’s life was now dependent on him.

“You’ve got a young child who’s six-months-old, you want to be part of that child’s life,” Justice Lyons said.

“Work hard, prove to your family you’re someone who is rehabilitated.

“You owe it to yourself and your family.”

Patane was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole and 176 days declared already served.