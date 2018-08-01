Menu
Photos have arisen on Twitter of the plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.
Breaking

Mexican plane with at 101 passengers crashes after takeoff

Rae Wilson
by
1st Aug 2018 8:49 AM | Updated: 8:49 AM

MEXICAN airline AeroMexico has confirmed a plane has crashed in the state of Durango in the country's northwest. 

José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no casualties or fatalities had been officially confirmed but security and emergency were at the scene near the airport, also known as Durango International Airport.

He later tweeted: "It is confirmed that there were no deaths in the accident of flight #AM2431".

"At present, part of the Cabinet ... is in charge of caring for the injured and cooperating with the airport authorities in dealing with this event," he said.

Durango's Ministry of Health of Durango has reported that 18 of the injured were transferred to Hospital 450.

Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, who will soon handover the role after last month's election, also vowed all passengers and crew were safe. 

In a tweet at 7.28am AEST time, AeroMexico said: We are aware of an accident in Durango and we're working to gather details and verify the information. Follow our official communication channels for more updates".

FlightAware says the Aeromexico flight took off from Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango on time at 3.08pm local time. It was headed to Mexico City, where it was scheduled to land at 4.38pm.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene about 10 miles (16km) from the airport and posted early photos on Twitter.

Initial reports said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. 

People have been quick to tweet photos at the scene which show flames and firefighters putting them out.

Mexico's Secretary of Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza confirmed the plane had 97 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

AeroMexico has tweeted it is an Embraer 190 aircraft with capacity for 100 passengers.

The airline says its "priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board and we are working for it".

AeroMexico, which is the country's national airline, is regarded as an extremely safe airline and hasn't had an accident with a fatality in more than 30 years.

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    MP's stance on abortion

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    Anu gives kids lesson

