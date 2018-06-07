World Cup stars sprung in prostitute sting

A Mexico news site reports these are two of the women who partied with the team

MEXICO'S national team was facing fresh controversy last night over claims several footballers partied with prostitutes after a friendly against Scotland less than two weeks before their first World Cup match.

Eight members of Mexico's Copa America squad were dropped in 2011 over allegations they were visited by escorts in a team hotel, The Sun reports.

Several players were implicated in new claims involving hookers by Mexican media.

Mexican magazine TV Notas said the bad behaviour occurred when the footballers were given the night-off after Saturday's 1-0 home win against Scotland thanks to an early goal by former Spurs striker Giovani dos Santos.

The magazine, referring to the Mexican squad by their nickname El Tri claimed the stars celebrated with a no-holds-barred party lasting more than a day in a report titled: "Thirty VIP escorts gave the Tri their real World Cup send-off with a 24-hour lock-in."

It said the party had taken place at an upmarket neighbourhood in Mexico City called Las Lomas which started after Saturday's match against Scotland at the Azteca Stadium and went on till 4pm on Sunday.

The magazine, whose report was widely echoed last night by Mexican and South American media, quoted a source as saying:

"They arrived at the house in Las Lomas around 10.30pm on Saturday and had a great time with music, drinks, games and women.

"They had the night off, without their wives and girlfriends."

The unidentified insider, asked why their partners had not been at the party, told TV Notas: "Because they wanted to be a bit naughty.

"Why else would they have needed 30 escorts!"

The magazine said its source had told them the players at the party included goalie Guillermo Ochoa, defender Carlos Salcedo, midfielder Marco Fabian, and former Spurs player Giovanni dos Santos who is currently with LA Galaxy, as well as his brother Jonathan.

There was no immediate word last night from the Mexican FA.

Mexico's Publimetro.com.mx reports two of the women who were taken back to the team hotel bragged about getting an opportunity to hang out with Mexico's football stars.

Some players from the Mexican national football team were busted.

Mexico are due to play Denmark in a last friendly on Saturday before jetting to Russia where they meet Germany in their first World Cup game on June 17.

El Tri has made it out of the group stage in every World Cup it has participated in since 1986.

Jonathan dos Santos apologised after becoming one of eight players dropped from Mexico's Copa America squad in 2011 following his involvement in that year's prostitution scandal.

After it was discovered hookers had been invited into the team's pre-cup base in Ecuador capital Quito, he said: "I'm here to face the music. I have committed misconduct.

"I am very sorry for what I did and I apologise to the team, my teammates, the entire coaching staff and people of Mexico. I'm here and I assume responsibility."

The young midfielder, who was at Barcelona at the time, added: "I have to apologise to my club, and to my family. I have a very clean record - nine years at the club and there has never been any problem with me."

Local reports at the time said the players had been fined and suspended from national duty for six months.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish described his team's match against Mexico at the weekend as an "amazing experience" and

said he was "proud of every single one of the players."

There is no suggestion any of the Scottish squad were at the party the Mexican magazine said took place.

