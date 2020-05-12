Menu
Proserpine Hospital’s Amanda Cowan (centre) with Nurse Unit Manager Lisa Milne (left) and Facility Manager and Director of Nursing Nicola Young.
MHHS award winners announced to mark nurses’ day

Mel Frykberg
12th May 2020 7:15 PM
FOUR nurses with more than 70 years experience combined were recognised today at Mackay Hospital and Health Service International Nurses Day award celebrations.

The 2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife Award winner Amanda Cowan is a clinical nurse in telehealth for Whitsunday Health Service, a service she helped establish.

McFadzen Award winner Lisa Byrne is an educator across Mackay Base Hospital medical F2 and F0 wards, helping new nurses develop clinical skills.

Nurse Specialty Award winner Susanne Murray has been nursing for 50 years, the past 12 years at Sarina Hospital as a rural generalist nurse, and is also a licensed x-ray operator.

CQUniversity 2019 Graduate of the Year winner Stephen Minger has already secured a position post graduate year due to his constant demonstration of high-quality care.

The James Cook University award for outstanding contribution to student learning went to Brooke Bowman.

The James Cook University award for outstanding contribution to student learning went to the Coronary Care Unit.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead said the health service was honoured to put a spotlight on the work done by nurses, especially during these unprecedented times.

