Mia Fevola slut-shamed over new AFL beau

Mia Fevola has been forced to endure vicious trolling after going public with new boyfriend Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Fevola, the stepdaughter of former AFL star Brendan Fevola, is in a blossoming relationship with the Western Bulldogs' number one draft pick.

They holidayed in Port Douglas together as AFL players enjoyed a rare weekend off ahead of the start of the season this week and Fevola posted her first photograph of herself and Ugle-Hagan laying together on a beach towel.

But the post was quickly bombarded by trolls, who posted unnecessary comments about Fevola and her dating history.

The 21-year-old, who has 135,000 Instagram followers, dated Richmond premiership star Daniel Rioli for two years before they broke up last year.

Fevola's followers quickly sprung to her defence, condemning the comments, and she acknowledged them herself by posting one of the retorts to her Instagram story.

It read: "Wow we're slut shaming now, today of all days where hundreds & thousands of women across the nation marched for the right to be safe wherever they are & with whomever they are with, be it on a social scale or professional, this is precisely the toxic masculinity & culture we're up against, you should be a shame (sic) of yourself for this comment."

Last month, Fevola told The Herald Sun that Ugle-Hagan and her were "merely friends", but they've clearly taken their relationship to the next level.

Mia is the eldest child of Brendan's longtime partner Alex, but the Carlton great adopted Mia as his own daughter after marrying Alex in 2005.

Ugle-Hagan was picked up by the Bulldogs at the 2020 AFL Draft, the 18-year-old tall forward dubbed "Buddy Franklin 2.0" by some AFL pundits.

Meanwhile, Rioli recently went public with his latest fling, Tik Tok creator and emerging musician Paris Lawrence.

