Cheika’s ‘risky’ selection which will determine World Cup path

Michael Cheika’s decision to name Samu Kerevi means the Wallabies will go all out attack against Ireland.

IN naming his side to play Ireland in Brisbane on Saturday, Michael Cheika has once again shown he's a dreamer.

"Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all," wrote English poet Lord Tennyson in the mid-19th century.

In many ways Cheika has followed that same philosophy.

By naming Reds tackle shredder Samu Kerevi at outside centre, the Wallabies will go all out against the Six Nations grand slam champions.

But the path ahead is one fraught with danger.

One needs only to cast their mind back 10 months when Cheika picked Kerevi to start against the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test.

At halftime, the All Blacks had scored a point a minute to lead 40-6.

The Wallabies were shellshocked and Kerevi didn't appear again on that clear winter's night in Sydney after being brutally exposed in defence.

Even before the performance there was an element of risk to his selection.

The Queenslander's defence has always been suspect and there was also doubt about his fitness after coming back from an injury sustained 10 weeks earlier in Samoa against the Blues.

Michael Cheika addresses his team during a Wallabies training session at Ballymore Stadium.

But the upside - Kerevi's swashbuckling ways in attack - saw him catapulted in at outside centre.

After missing the second Test a week later in Dunedin, a match in which the Wallabies came within a kick restart of pulling off a famous victory, Kerevi was eased back on the bench.

By season's end, he was featuring in the midfield alongside his great mate, Tevita Kuridrani, with Kurtley Beale deployed at fullback and Israel Folau on leave.

But the Wallabies finished the Spring Tour with back-to-back record defeats against England and Scotland.

And while the Wallabies weren't helped by Sekope Kepu's red card on the stroke of halftime against Scotland at Murrayfield, they were carved up by Finn Russell and Huw Jones who made mincemeat of Australia's defence.

The common thought is that Kerevi's defence has improved.

His bone crunching front-on tackle on Wallaby teammate Bernard Foley last weekend would suggest that.

New Zealand's fullback Damian McKenzie (L) evades a tackle by Australia's centre Samu Kerevi in Sydney on August 19, 2017.

But, again, one needs only to recall his missed tackle on Beauden Barrett last month to find concerns, when Kerevi was defending his line and the Hurricanes scored from a 5m scrum.

Halfback TJ Perenara ran off the back of the scrum, Kerevi - along with his inside man Ben Lucas - were sucked in and Barrett ran an excellent diagonal line at the defence.

Barrett changed his direction just at the point of catching the ball and with some nimble footwork got around the Wallaby centre without a hand laid on him.

Kerevi's not the first player to have been made to look silly by Barrett - the back-to-back world player of the year - and won't be the last, but his defensive shortcomings remain.

That fact is painted clearly by his 46 missed tackles this year in Super Rugby - the most by a centre.

Samu Kerevi is wrong-footed by Hurricanes playmaker Beauden Barrett.

The upside, of course, is the 24-year-old's potency in attack and it is that which has proved irresistible to Cheika.

With just three rounds left in Super Rugby's regular season, he has the most runs (142), run metres (1165) and tackle busts (63) by a centre.

It's worth noting, too, that those stats have been made despite a rotating halves combination inside him which has seldom broken the line.

And with a World Cup just 15 months away, Cheika must soon settle on his premier outside centre.

Kuridrani is the fallback option.

Cheika knows what he'll get out of the man they simply call 'T,' who has started at outside centre in 48 of his 58 Tests including in the World Cup final.

Tevita Kuridrani fends away Beauden Barrett.

But whether the defensively sound, tuck the ball under your wing approach that Kuridrani performs so competently will win a World Cup is up for debate.

It is thought, too, that the All Blacks enjoy playing against Kuridrani.

Kerevi, on the other hand, has genuine X-factor.

His gamebreaking ability has proved compelling at Super Rugby level.

If he can start to do that at Test level, he could certainly provide Cheika another weapon to unleash alongside Beale and Israel Folau, which will in turn help halves partners Will Genia and Bernard Foley threaten closer to the ruck with the missiles attracting the attention out wide.

Cheika's selection call is one of by risk and reward.

But against the Irish - the No 2 team in the world - it is a risk worth taking 15 months out from the World Cup.